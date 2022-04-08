ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

War in Ukraine negatively impacting Myrtle Beach bakeries

By Maya Lockett
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZIex_0f3P5ZXw00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Food prices were already steadily increasing because of the pandemic. Now, Russia’s war in Ukraine has changed prices of wheat overnight.

Russia and Ukraine combined transport more than a quarter of the world’s wheat. Since the war started bakeries globally have been struggling to keep wheat supply.

Benjamin’s bakery and café in Surfside Beach is known for their freshly baked bread, pastries and roasted coffee. Owner Lee Zulanch said they had no choice but to raise their prices. Zulanch said the price of flour went up 20%.

“The war was another wrench in an already broken system. Two years of supply line interruptions and price increases and labor shortages has made doing business more of a gamble,” Zulanch said.

Zulanch said the war has put them in a position where they are not sure what their ingredients costs are going to be, how much supply they can get and if they will have the labor to produce the business that they are blessed to have.

“These last couple of years has caused labor to go up a percentage that I would have never predicted before. And now the supply line interruptions have caused us to warehouse anything we can get our hands on while it’s available. Space and inventory dollars have been put into places where you would never think you would need to fund,” Zulanch said.

Zulanch attempted to order a month’s supply of wheat, but quickly found out vendors did not have wheat to sell.

“We tried to order in a month supply of flour which conservatively is about eight pallets. Of the eight pallets I got shipped two. I tried to order the other six pallets from another vendor that we use, and I got two from them. And that’s at any price, they don’t have the flour to ship. And this supply and demand issue has pushed the price to astronomical levels. But you can’t be a bakery, especially a bread bakery without flour,” Zulanch said.

Zulanch said the bakery will be able to withstand the current inflation and labor shortages, and will not complain knowing the breadbasket of Europe is fighting for their lives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Surfside Beach, SC
Business
Myrtle Beach, SC
Business
Myrtle Beach, SC
Industry
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Wheat Flour#Bakeries#War#Food Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

34K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy