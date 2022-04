Bridging a vast generation gap is part of the drama and humor in “Jump, Darling,” the final film in the long career of Cloris Leachman. It’s certainly not “Harold and Maude” — especially because the relationship here is familial — but it is a sort of odd couple story of a young aspiring drag performer whose personal life is falling apart and his grandmother, who is fading in her elder years and is having difficulties living alone. Despite what at first looks like a formulaic scheme, the story has enough twists and sexual candor to keep the surprises coming.

