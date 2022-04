"I am approaching the world of art as an outsider, being a Black woman from the Caribbean," Gio Swaby says over the phone from Toronto, where she is currently finishing up her master of fine arts degree at Ontario College of Art & Design University. "[Art] can be intimidating when you feel like you don't have enough knowledge about something, or you feel like the space is not for you," she continues. "I want my work to say that this space is for you, and it's okay to connect with this work on any level that you do."

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO