ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North Dakota oil executive sentenced to prison for fraud

By Jim Monk
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. – A former North Dakota oilfield executive whose false claims about his company’s value resulted in more than $886 million in shareholder...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 2

Related
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
SCDNReports

Ohio Physician Sentenced to Prison

Physician Sentenced to Prison for Prescribing Controlled Substances Without Medical Necessity and Health Care FraudOhio State Police. Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that William Bauer, 85, of Port Clinton, Ohio, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary to 5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $464,099.14 in restitution, of which $253,300.55 will be paid to Medicare and $210,798.59 to Medicaid. In addition, Judge Zouhary ordered Bauer to pay $100,000 in community restitution. The community restitution will be distributed 65% to the Ohio Attorney General, Crime Victim Services Section, and 35% to the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services. The Court strongly recommended that the community restitution amount go to the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties.
OHIO STATE
NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Fraud#Prison#Poseidon Concepts Corp
WVNews

Clarksburg West Virginia woman pleads guilty to molesting child under age 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy