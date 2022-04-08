ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Secretly, I Want to Wear This Retro Sportswear All Summer

By Evan Malachosky
Gear Patrol
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it warms up outside, the most common solution to the sweltering sun is shorts and short-sleeve shirts. But not all of these garments are made equal. Just because I want to wear something breathable doesn't mean I don't care about how it was made, whether it'll hold up to consistent...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Appears In A Multi-Colored Array

Over the last decade, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from being almost exclusively ridiculed to helping Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker design become one of the most covetable ones on the market. Although savvy and casual consumers alike gravitate towards original-reminiscent colorways, they’ve also come to enjoy some of the mid-top model’s experimental offerings.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Velvet Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” For Women Is Releasing On Black Friday

While we’ve grown accustomed to Air Jordan 11 releases in December, Jordan Brand has been building up a new tradition over the years with a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 in November. In previous years, we’ve received the famed 1996 silhouette in a variety of explorative new materials and colors like a glittery silver, a weathered olive green, and another covered in wild animal patterns, and in 2022, the Jumpman skews back to the luxurious side of things with a velvet upper.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Another Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red” Appears

If you refer to the original Air Jordan 1 covered in “Black/University Red/White” as “Bred” 1s, you may be dating yourself, as the four-letter amalgamation only became widely acceptable once Michael Jordan’s earliest signature sneakers started getting retroed. As suggested by an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red,” NIKE, Inc. is buying into the color combination’s moniker.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Steve Mcqueen
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”

The Air Jordan 4 is enjoying quite a movement in 2022, with several hot-ticket releases confirmed for the first half of 2022. It started off with the Red Thunder 4s back in January, while the Jordan 4 “Infrared” is still high on the list of anticipated drops moving forward. A new player enters the arena as we get a first look at the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”, a concept that was first revealed in mid-2021.
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in ‘Pulp Fiction’ Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style. Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist. She completed everything with white Nike...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro#Sportswear#American#Trench#Original Equipment#Oe
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Sun Club” Collection Expands With An Air Force 1 Low

Introduced by way of a Nike Dunk Low, the brand’s “Sun Club” collection is set to include the 40th anniversary-celebrating Nike Air Force 1. Akin to the aforementioned silhouette designed by Peter Moore, the Bruce Kilgore-crafted birthday shoe features a medley of summer-ready colors across its leather, suede and canvas upper. Medial profile swooshes opt for a vibrant blue tone, while counterparts on the opposite sides introduce orange flavor into the mix. Although the Air Force 1 Low‘s multi-color arrangement is refreshing, the pair’s signature details include “NIKE SUN CLUB” text on the tongue label; a hammock graphic on the label’s underside; and a smiling sun image on both shoes’ heels. Underfoot, the made-for-basketball sole units are partly constructed from up-cycled materials, as noted by the swoosh wheel logos on the sock-liners.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heritage"

After receiving official imagery, we now get an on-foot look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Heritage.”. Set to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Spring 2022 offering, the upcoming release is centered around a striking mix of “White/University Red/Black.”. Utilizing a familiar color blocking design...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Boosts Blue Jeans with Air Jordans at Baby2Baby Distribution Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kelly Rowland brought sporty style to nonprofit Baby2Baby’s B2B Safe Distribution event at Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary School in Los Angeles. The star volunteered with Busy Philipps to provide clothing, diapers, school supplies, groceries and more for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vons and Albertsons-presented event also included a vaccination clinic and provided each family with a week’s worth of groceries. For the occasion, Rowland kept her ensemble casual in a pair of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 Reprises “Fire Red” Colorblocking, But With Navy Blue

Jordan fans can all agree that the best formula for creating new Retro releases is often the simplest one. While there’s a ton of value behind the story-driven concepts like the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” and collaborative projects with the likes of Aleali May and A Ma Maniere, Jordan-heads are very much satisfied by easy color-swaps of originals. This upcoming Air Jordan 4, scheduled for an October 2022 release, achieves just that.
UNITED STATES NAVY
WWD

Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Cream-Colored, Cross-Stitched Panels Land On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

As the Swoosh continues to build out the Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary, the company has outfitted Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design in a mix of high-profile collaborations and solo efforts. For the model’s latest ensemble, the latter category grows by one, as a simple color palette and non-standard cross-stitched panels land on the sneaker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus Adds Mustard Yellow Accents

Though unlikely to take part in Air Max Day 2022 — as the shoe’s appearance arrives only days before the event — this upcoming Nike Air Max Plus helps carry the energy further into the year. A simple offering relative to the styles seen earlier in the...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy