LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A part of the Build Back Better bill, which has passed in the U.S. House, aims to address rising prescription drug costs. Rep. Ron Kind was in La Crosse Wednesday to talk about how a cap on insulin prices is one of the focuses of that bill. For someone with Type 1 diabetes, insulin is...

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 19 DAYS AGO