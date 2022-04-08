ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Picks up first save

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pressly allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Thursday against the Angels. Pressly...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

Astros use 8-run inning to pound Angels, 13-6

The Houston Astros erupted for eight runs in the seventh inning to break open a close game and beat the host Los Angeles Angels 13-6 Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros had 14 hits in all, including six home runs. Jose Altuve, Aledmys Diaz, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena...
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Astros ace Justin Verlander fanboys over Shohei Ohtani after facing him for first time in three years

After getting injured in the midst of the 2021 season, Justin Verlander is back for the Houston Astros. The veteran pitcher returned to the mound for his first team after a long time against the Los Angeles Angels, and it was a magnificent performance. It was highlighted by striking out reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani… thrice. That’s one hell of a performance from a guy returning from an injury.
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day scores: Live updates from Dodgers-Rockies, Phillies-A's, more; Yankees win on walk-off

Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day is here... again. After 14 teams played their openers on Thursday, the league's other 16 teams are all in action Friday to begin their 2022 seasons. The Yankees got their 2022 off on the right foot on the field (after not coming to an extension agreement with Aaron Judge), beating the Red Sox in 11 innings with Josh Donaldson hitting a walk-off single. The Phillies, Dodgers, Rays and Giants are among the other teams in action in the afternoon.
FOX Sports

Alex Bregman delivers big hit, Astros take 3 of 4 from Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston's 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña...
NESN

Is Franchy Cordero Ready To Potentially Make Impact On Red Sox?

Worcester Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero was acquired as part of a five-play package in the Andrew Benintendi deal. He came with high expectations, as a player with an unmatched combination of speed and power. Last season for Boston, Cordero hit just .189 with six doubles, a home run and...
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Season debut coming in Arizona

Garcia is scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener with the Diamondbacks in Arizona. Garcia was the odd man out for the Astros' four-game season-opening series with the Angels, but that may just have been a byproduct of how the spring pitching schedule shook out for Houston's rotation members. The 25-year-old righty's spot in the rotation should at least be more secure than Jake Odorizzi's, even though Odorizzi started Houston's second game of the season Friday. After a promising 12.1-inning sample in the majors in 2020, Garcia placed second in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting in 2021, finishing with a 3.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 167:50 K:BB across 155.1 frames.
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Out of lineup Sunday

Stassi is not in the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 31-year-old started behind the plate Opening Day for the Halos, but he and Kurt Suzuki have now alternated starts through the first four games of the season. Stassi should work as the Angels' primary catcher in 2022, but he's splitting time with Suzuki early in the campaign.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Out again Sunday

Walls is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles. Walls has been out of the lineup for two of the team's first three games of the season. It appears that his primary competition for playing time will come from Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez, both of whom are starting Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Not in Sunday's lineup

Brantley is not in Sunday's lineup against the Angels. Manager Dusty Baker noted that he plans to give his veterans regular days off early in the season, and Brantley's absence from the lineup falls in line with that plan. Jose Siri will start in Brantley's absence while playing in center field and hitting first.
