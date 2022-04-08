ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Plainville police blotter

Bristol Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin P. Powell, 40, of 360 Oakland St., Manchester, was...

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

Bristol police make arrest in alleged threat at Bristol Central High School

BRISTOL – Bristol police have arrested a juvenile suspect accused of making an alleged threat against students and staff at Bristol Central High School. According to information released by Lt. Patrick Krajewski of the Bristol Police Department, the threat was made on social media and was specified to occur this Thursday or Friday.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police make arrest after vehicle pursuit, investigate alleged ramming incident

PLAINVILLE – Plainville police took a Plainville man into custody after a report Friday of an intentional ramming of a security guard’s vehicle at a Tilcon property. According to a police department statement, around 7 p.m. Friday, the police received a call that a dump truck with a plow had rammed, intentionally, a security guard’s automobile along with two other unoccupied vehicles on the property. Law enforcement pursued the truck, driven by John Bielawski, 70, along Woodford Avenue and then onto Interstate 84 when the truck refused to stop. The chase lasted around 45 minutes before the fleeing vehicle was disabled by Connecticut State Police with spike strips.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Rosemarie H. McGuire

FARMINGTON – Mrs. Rosemarie H. McGuire, age 83, of Farmington, formerly of Waterbury, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter Kathleen’s home surrounded by the prayerful love of her family after an extended illness. Kathleen took beautiful care of her mom to the very end of her earthly journey. She was the widow of M. Robert McGuire.
FARMINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Domenic Manocchio 'Dom', 'Donny'

Domenic Manocchio “Dom”, “Donny”, 62, of Terryville, died on Thursday (April 7, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Dom was born in Bristol on July 15, 1959 and was the son of the late Anthony and Antoinette (Spinelli) Manocchio. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Central High School. A longtime Terryville resident, he formerly worked for Copart and was presently working for Winterberry Gardens. An avid hunter with many trophies, he was a member of the Bristol Fish and Game Club and the Bristol Elks Lodge and was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Error helps Enfield outlast Tolland in baseball

Brandon Rowe knew that if he couldn’t win the game for the Enfield High baseball team with his bat, he could win it with his legs. The senior scored the game-winning run on a throwing error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as host Enfield won a CCC East game, 6-5.

