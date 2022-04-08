Plainville police blotter

PLAINVILLE – Plainville police took a Plainville man into custody after a report Friday of an intentional ramming of a security guard’s vehicle at a Tilcon property. According to a police department statement, around 7 p.m. Friday, the police received a call that a dump truck with a plow had rammed, intentionally, a security guard’s automobile along with two other unoccupied vehicles on the property. Law enforcement pursued the truck, driven by John Bielawski, 70, along Woodford Avenue and then onto Interstate 84 when the truck refused to stop. The chase lasted around 45 minutes before the fleeing vehicle was disabled by Connecticut State Police with spike strips.

