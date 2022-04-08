Plainville police blotter

Domenic Manocchio “Dom”, “Donny”, 62, of Terryville, died on Thursday (April 7, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Dom was born in Bristol on July 15, 1959 and was the son of the late Anthony and Antoinette (Spinelli) Manocchio. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Central High School. A longtime Terryville resident, he formerly worked for Copart and was presently working for Winterberry Gardens. An avid hunter with many trophies, he was a member of the Bristol Fish and Game Club and the Bristol Elks Lodge and was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
