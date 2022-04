DeAndre Carter has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday night. Carter’s departure is a big loss for Washington, as the former Commanders wide receiver slash kick returner was one of the team’s best special teams players last season. He tied for third on the team with four total touchdowns in 2021, one of which came on a 101-yard kickoff return vs. Atlanta in Week 4. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the effort.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO