Flood Warning issued for Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 759 PM EDT, NWS employee reported an ice jam near Churchill and Bull Island on the Aroostook River in Crouseville. Minor flooding on Washburn Road is possible tonight and Monday. - This includes the following streams and drainages Aroostook River and Pettingill Brook. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Presque Isle, Mapleton and Washburn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO