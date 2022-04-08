Flood Warning issued for Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 07:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Autauga; Chilton; Coosa; Elmore; Tallapoosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Autauga County in central Alabama Elmore County in east central Alabama Southeastern Chilton County in central Alabama Western Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama Coosa County in east central Alabama * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 752 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lay Lake Dam to near White Hall, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prattville, Alexander City, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Goodwater, Rockford, Kellyton, Equality, Stewartville, Weogufka, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Autaugaville, Jacksons` Gap, Martin Dam, Dollar and Bradford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0