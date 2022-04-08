Morris Soils Lab Part of Team Receiving USDA Research Award

After battling the bird flu for over a month, farmers in 13 states have lost almost 7 million chickens and turkeys. And scientists have no idea how to stop the spread. The virus first showed up in a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana. And it quickly spread around the country. Per the USDA, facilities must follow a strict protocol to ensure no viruses—bird flu or otherwise—enter barns. And when farmers find infected birds, they have to kill and bury the animals in trenches within 24 hours.

INDIANA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO