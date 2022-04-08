Runners from Russia, Belarus banned from this year’s Boston Marathon

Runners from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in the Boston Marathon, race organizers announced this week.

According to the Boston Athletic Association, Russian and Belarusians who do not live in Russia or Belarus will be able to participate, but not under the Russian or Belarusian flags.

The decision applies to athletes who were accepted into either the marathon or 5K run, as part of the open registration process, the Associated Press reported.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” said Tom Grilk, B.A.A. president and CEO. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

The organizers said no professional runners from Russia or Belarus are entered in the race. Last year, 35 Russians and 12 Ukrainians were entered in the race.

The race is set for April 18.

