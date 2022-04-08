700 lb lawnmower stolen from Intercourse, Lancaster County

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....

