Lancaster County, PA

700 lb lawnmower stolen from Intercourse, Lancaster County

By George Stockburger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINTERCOURSE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 700 pound riding lawnmower was stolen from a business in Intercourse, Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster say the 2007 Kubota zero-turn mower was taken from Hoober Inc. on...

