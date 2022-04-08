Washburn Rural bests MHS girls soccer 3-1

The Manhattan High girls’ soccer team grappled with a powerful north wind and an assertive Washburn Rural squad Thursday night, falling 3-1 against its Centennial League rival.

It was the Indians’ sixth straight loss to the Junior Blues (6-0), with their last win coming in 2016.

Despite the defeat, Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez wasn’t upset with his team or the way it played against Washburn Rural because he felt the scoreboard wasn’t reflective of how competitive the game was.

“It’s hard for me to be disappointed or frustrated because I felt like it was pretty evenly matched,” he said.

Washburn Rural dominated possession for the first 10 minutes before the Indians (3-3) settled in to create opportunities of their own. Manhattan ended with 12 shot attempts compared to the Junior Blues’ 14 while goalkeeper Taylor McHugh came up with seven saves.

The Indians’ defense stood up to the challenge Washburn Rural posed offensively, with the back line holding strong and the midfield providing significant help and matching the Junior Blues’ style of play.

“They’re physical. It’s their M.O.,” Sanchez said. “They don’t shy away from any sort of contact. It’s just the way they play. They’re going to be strong, physical and aggressive, so I think sometimes it gets us a little bit rattled because we don’t necessarily like as much contact.”

But Manhattan’s Achilles heel proved to be set pieces. Kate Hink scored Washburn Rural’s first goal off a corner kick at the 24:43 mark of the first half and Alandra Bailey added their second in a similar situation with 34:57 left in the game.

“They’re good at set pieces,” Sanchez said. “I joked with their coach, I was like, ‘Man, you just had a player run in, it bounced off her knee and goes in the goal. That never happens for us.’ … We can’t lose our marks when we’re defending corner kicks. We’ve just got to make sure we’re touched tight and we’re all over and we’re willing to put ourselves out there first.”

Emma Krueger put Washburn Rural up 3-0 with 22:26 remaining.

Less than a minute later, Manhattan’s Grace Geisbrecht took a shot from 35 yards out and straight into the wind. Unaffected, however, she deposited it over Washburn Rural goalkeeper Hailey Beck’s fingertips and through the top left corner of the goal.

It was Geisbrecht’s third goal of the season.

“We did well going against the wind, better than I had hoped,” Sanchez said.

The game marked the returns of Reese Snowden, Chloe Porter and Saylor Salmans, who had each gone down with injuries earlier in the season. Snowden and Porter made their presence felt on the Indians’ attack, which Sanchez thought hadn’t created enough chances in their win against Lawrence Free State on Monday.

“That’s something we needed to improve on, especially from Monday. We won 2-0 and we were good in the buildup, but the final ball was still missing,” he said. “I think we’re getting there. We’ve got 10 games to go. We’ve got another big game on Saturday. I think we’re getting there with the final ball. Hopefully we can carry the momentum at least from the way we played here into Saturday.”

Manhattan will play its third game of the week when it travels to Bishop Carroll at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.