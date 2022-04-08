ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio airport's security lines are one of the fastest in the nation

By Steven Santana
 2 days ago
People arrive to Terminal A to catch their flights at the San Antonio International Airport. (Sam Owens /Staff photographer)

A new report looking at the longest and shortest security lines says the San Antonio airport is among the fastest. Here's what you need to know.

The report from luggage storage service Bounce released a report saying the San Antonio International Airport's security line has one of the shortest average wait time at 8 minutes and 18 seconds. That ties it for third place with Austin, Sacramento, and Cincinnati.

The report also factors in the wait time for passport control, 14 minutes and 48 seconds, for a combined wait time that's just a little over 22 minutes. This puts San Antonio in the No. 7 spot over Austin-Bergstrom International for airports with the shortest total wait times.

Austin-Bergstrom has a 23-minute total wait time.

L.A. bans official travel to Texas over anti-trans policies

Texas' recent policies banning care for transgender youths and targeting parents and guardians who help provide access to that care has pushed Los Angeles to stop travel to Texas.

A look back at San Antonio's history of redlining

Redlining is when marginalized communities are shut out from access to basic services, most of which are minority, low-income neighborhoods. Redlining's history in San Antonio runs deep.

San Antonio considers $560k incentive deal for DeLorean

Next week, San Antonio City Council will look at giving DeLorean an incentive package to encourage the company to move its headquarters to Port SA. But the company has to show the jobs first.

Texas man stabbed to death in Miami

Friends of a  27-year-old Texas man stabbed to death by a woman in Miami say they "are utterly devastated."

