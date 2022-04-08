ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, MI

Cognition shows community interconnection with new exhibit

By Colin Merry
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County Record Patriot
 2 days ago
Crystal City was built by Jimmy McLaren and his sons Eric and Finn on March 19 and 21 to get the play set ready for spring break.  (Submitted photo/Cognition Science and Discovery Center)

BEULAH – Visitors to Cognition Science and Discovery Center can learn how the parts of a community work together on the streets of Crystal City.

Kimee Wenkle, executive director for Cognition, said Crystal City is the latest interactive installation at Cognition, installed on March 19 and 20; the weekend before spring break. Crystal City was built by Jimmy McLaren and his sons Eric and Finn.

“Crystal City is a little streetscape exhibit that flows in conjunction with the Heritage Orchard,” Wenkle said. “There is a production facility, a building that could be an important business or community infrastructure like a bank or a post office and a café building."

Magnetic fruit hanging on the “trees” of the orchard can be dropped off to the production facility to be sorted and packaged, Wenkle said. Visitors can staff the café building, which contains a kitchen sink, stove, counter and cabinets.

“The buildings are open air and large enough for adults to go inside and the outsides have a building facade of downtown buildings,” Wenkle said. “Kids can work the streetscape. It’s not entirely finished, and the inner furnishings aren’t completed, but it was still very popular over spring break. There was some ambiguity as to what the buildings can be used for. There are no signs up on how to use the buildings first. The kids took things and created their own stuff.”

Wenkle said a marketplace would be installed in the future.

Crystal City is part of what Wenkle called Operation Growth Spurt 2, which Cognition got a $50,000 Rotary Charities Thriving Community Grant to complete in 2021. Aside from Crystal City, the grant was also intended to help Cognition open some outside exhibits as well.

“It is cool seeing some of our original ideas for Cognition coming together and seeing them being used and celebrated by families is a magical feeling,” she said. “Crystal City really captures the creativity and imaginative atmosphere we wanted for the center. It is cool seeing ideas come to reality because it spurs new, fresh ideas. “

For more information, visit or call Cognition at 231-383-4095 or discovercognition.org .

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

