Elizalde aims to defend titles, go out on top

United’s Gabriela Elizalde is the defending District 30-6A champion in the 100-meter dash. The Lady Longhorns also will look to defend their district titles in the 4x100 and 4x200 on Saturday at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex.

When United’s Gabriela Elizalde was in second grade, she decided to go out for the elementary track team not knowing anything about the sport.

She immediately loved it.

“I loved being able to race other people. That is what I always found fun . . . and I’ve just been running and jumping ever since,” Elizalde said. “I didn’t realize the true beauty and pain of track until I got to high school. I came to the realization that you have to be mentally and physically tough to do this.”

Elizalde is one of the favorites heading into the District 30-6A meet that kicks off on Friday with the field events and the prelims. Finals are set for Saturday in the running events. She is scheduled to compete in five events for the Lady Longhorns.

“My goal for my last district meet is to hold my titles,” Elizalde said. “My junior year I won first (place) in all my events (4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay, 100-meter dash) and hopefully I get the chance to do that again. I also want to look back and say I gave it my all and not regret anything. Just to have a good time with my teammates at my last district, qualify for the area meet, and continue running as long as I can.”

Elizalde holds a special place in head coach Amy Villasenor’s heart as they both started off together in the program. Villasenor served as an assistant and was tabbed to take over the program when Elizalde was an incoming freshman. She coached Elizalde at Washington Middle School before making the transition to United High School.

“Gaby is one of the three senior team captains that have been on varsity since freshman year,” Villasenor said. “She is the energy in the weight room and on the track. She gets along with, and is supportive of, everyone.”

Elizalde enjoys everything about track and has a genuine love for the sport. She points to being coached by Villasenor, a four-time All-American at Tarleton University in track and field, as a great opportunity.

“What I like about running track is the competition,” Elizalde said. “I love going to track meets, feeling the nerves and anxiousness to run. I love it. Also, just going out there and doing what makes me genuinely happy.”

While suiting up for the Lady Longhorns, Elizalde has been part of some great relays that broke records this year. Because of their record-breaking race, the Lady Longhorns were invited to run at the prestigious Texas Relays and ran against some of the best high schools in the nation.

“I remember my freshman year hearing (that) a former competitor... broke the 200-meter dash Border Olympic record and always thinking ‘I want do that.’ I’m grateful I have the teammates I do to help win the relays. I love the trust and bond we grow through running a race together,” Elizalde said. “Knowing we are capable of breaking 25-year-old records makes us feel so blessed that we do what we do and that the hard work is worth it.”

The four-year letterman and team captain reflected on a stellar high school career and the long-lasting legacy it has imprinted on her life and the people around her.

“I hope I made an impact on my teammates and the people around me,” Elizalde said. “I love training with these girls and I am grateful they made my last year so memorable. From the jams in the bus on our way back to meets, to hyping each other up in the weight room. One thing about us is we’re hungry, we want to win, and we surely work hard for it. We know what we’re capable of and hopefully we win the district title and whatever happens, we’re already winners for pushing through the days that seem the hardest and never giving up.”

