Laredo, TX

Five players to watch in All-City MVP race

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
United High School’s Antonio Sanchez has posted a 1.35 ERA with a .188 batting average against on the season. (Danny Zaragoza, Freelance Photographer / Danny Zaragoza | Laredo Morning Times)

After a few days off due to statewide testing, Laredo high school baseball teams return to the diamond Friday to open the second round of district play.

Programs such as Alexander, Nixon and United look to make a run toward a District 30-6A title while Cigarroa and Martin look to solidify a playoff spot in District 30-5A. Then there’s St. Augustine, who will try to make a run at a league championship in TAPPS.

While teams look to solidify their title chances and playoff hopes, several players look to strengthen their cases to become this year’s Laredo Morning Times All-City Most Valuable Player. Here’s a look at five players who can separate themselves as the top candidate with just a handful of regular season games left.

Nixon’s Joey Gamez

No one ended the first round of district play stronger than Gamez. The senior has transformed into a do-it-all player for the Mustangs. Their leader.

Over the last three games, Gamez has gone 6 for 12 with four RBIs and a run scored. He’s also gone 2-0 on the mound. He also tossed eight innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 extra-inning loss to United South early in district competition.

With a team full of talent - Nixon has several players set to play collegiate ball - Gamez has been the most crucial. Without him, the Mustangs likely wouldn’t have won some of the games they have this season. If he continues to play like he has, Gamez will certainly have a strong case to be this year’s All-City MVP.

Alexander’s Rocco Garza-Gongora

The Bulldogs are filled with players who can make a case to be this year’s All-City MVP. However, Garza-Gongora will likely have the strongest case when it’s all said and done.

The Oklahoma signee has arguably been the best offensive player in Laredo this season. Nearly every game he is recording multiple hits, runs and RBIs. Over the last three games, Garza-Gongora has gone 6 for 11 with three RBIs and four runs.

If Garza-Gongora can continue producing at the plate like he has all season, the senior will have a solid chance to claim this year’s All-City top honor.

United South’s Arturo Garcia

Laredo has some talented pitchers. And the sophomore hurler is one of them.

Garcia can easily be seen as United South’s ace. Throughout district play, Garcia is 2-0, throwing 16 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and striking out 20.

The Panthers struggled early in league action. But they fought back and finished the first round of district competition 3-3. If they want to make a run at a playoff spot, they will need Garcia to continue to be solid on the mound. And with what he has shown, there’s a strong chance he can end up as this year’s All-City MVP.

St. Augustine’s Andres Pescina

The Knights feel they can win a district title this season. St. Augustine head coach Mario Garcia continues to praise this year’s squad as one of, if not the most talented, he has had since he arrived at the school several years ago. And Pescina is leading the charge.

Pescina is hitting .368 on the year with an OBP of .500. While he has succeeded at the plate, he has also succeeded on the mound. Pescina is the Knights’ ace as he has a 1.40 ERA on the year.

If St. Augustine wants to win a district title, it will need Pescina to continue his strong play. And if the Knights do win a league championship this season, Pescina will have a solid case to be this year’s All-City MVP.

United’s AJ Sanchez

The Longhorns have had an up-and-down start to district play as they finished the first round with a 3-3 record. But when they experienced their ups, it was because of Sanchez’s play.

Sanchez has been solid on the mound for United as he is 2-1 on the season. He has thrown 26 innings with a 1.35 ERA, striking out 24 batters. Opponents are hitting a mere .188 against him.

If the Longhorns want to make the playoffs and make a run at a district title, they will likely need to rely heavily on Sanchez’s arm. And if he can continue to deliver the way he has, he will have a strong chance to be this year’s All-City MVP.

St Augustine
