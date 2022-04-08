Alexander ready to dance in Sweet Sixteen

Carlos Granados and the Alexander Bulldogs face off with San Antonio Reagan on Friday the Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.

Alexander soccer has garnered big support this playoff run, and coach Daniel Hermosillo said the team will need it more than ever.

The Bulldogs (15-10-2, 8-4) are set to face San Antonio Reagan (19-3-3, 13-0-3) in the Regional Semifinal. The Rattlers have lost just once in three months.

Fans have traveled in strong numbers to the previous three playoff games in San Antonio, Roma and Corpus Christi. Hermosillo said he has been grateful for that and is calling for the biggest turnout yet on Friday at 5 p.m. at Blossom Athletic Center.

“We feel the love of our student body, campus, administration and staff. The support has been tremendous,” Hermosillo said. “It really helps a lot -- especially to our boys -- to see their friends and family.”

Alexander and Reagan were in the Sweet Sixteen four years ago, but on different sides of the bracket. Hermosillo remembers seeing the Rattlers’ firepower as they defeated San Antonio Harlan to advance to the Elite Eight.

Those same players won’t be on the field again, but that program produces nearly every year.

It went undefeated in its district and won the championship. The Bulldogs haven’t seen a team like this before.

“They’re strong and they’re fast,” Hermosillo said. “We’ve been gathering information on their strengths and trying to find their weaknesses. They’re going to be tough to beat.”

The key will be limiting mistakes.

The Bulldogs fell behind in the first two playoff games and were able to come back. That is not a path to success this round.

The coaching staff has been fine-tuning its formations in preparation for this challenge.

In the end, it will come down to the players on the field and Hermosillo said his are ready.

“The players are extremely excited for this opportunity to be back again here,” Hermosillo said. “It’s so much fun to be a part of this.”

Fernando Soldevilla has been on a tear this postseason. He has scored seven goals in three games when he only had three all regular season.

The team will also benefit from major contributions from Emiliano Castellanos on offense, as well as the entire defensive line to hold Reagan back.

marcus.trevino@lmtonline.com