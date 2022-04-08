Morning Fire Engulfs Petaluma Garage; Flames Halted From Spreading To Neighborhood

petaluma fire petaluma fire dept

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — An early morning fire roared through a Petaluma home Thursday, engulfing the structure and sending two residents scrambling for safety.

The Petaluma Fire Department said crews responded to a call reporting the blaze at 9:51 a.m. in the 400 Block of Garfield Dr. Upon arrival, they observed flames billowing from the garage and vehicle parked in the driveway of the primary home with extension of heat and smoke onto an adjacent home.

They immediately called for mutual aid. Three engines soon arrived from the Rancho Adobe Fire District.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire prior to it extending into the interior of the home and without major damage to the adjacent home.

Two residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation. Neither were transported to the hospital. One family pet did parish in the fire. There were no injuries to first responders.

Cause of the fire was under investigation with damage estimated to be $250,000.