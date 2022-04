Gaming laptops have become a pretty big industry in the past few years, especially with everything being on the go due to the work-from-home trend. One of the most prominent players in this space is Dell, and few laptops come as highly recommended as the G15 for being an all-around great laptop that balances both specs and features. Luckily, there’s an excellent deal at Dell right now that discounts the G15 down to a very reasonably $650, from the original list price of $1,019, a whopping $369 discount, and probably the best Dell laptop deal you’ll see today.

COMPUTERS ・ 24 DAYS AGO