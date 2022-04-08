WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, Spookster

April 8 – Meet Spookster and Winnie!

These siblings are super sweet, about 4 years old. They came in as strays with a couple of other cats who didn’t end up making it.

They are a bonded pair so they do need to go together. They’re a good pair, too – Winnie is on the shier side while Spookster is out going.

If you’re interested in meeting these guys, they are up for adoption at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.

