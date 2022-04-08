ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, Spookster

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYGsL_0f3Osc2e00

April 8 – Meet Spookster and Winnie!

These siblings are super sweet, about 4 years old. They came in as strays with a couple of other cats who didn’t end up making it.

They are a bonded pair so they do need to go together. They’re a good pair, too – Winnie is on the shier side while Spookster is out going.

If you’re interested in meeting these guys, they are up for adoption at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shier#Endicott Agway#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
Countrymom

National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
PETS
WTGS

7 questions to ask before trusting a veterinarian with your pet

Finding the perfect pet for your family is one of the happiest times imaginable. With the little bundle of cuteness in your arms, you come home and let the little furry animal loose to play with the toys you've bought and cozy up on the new bed you've arranged. Pet...
PETS
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lover Boy

Three-year-old male has had some hard times and is ready to settle down and live a loving, indoor life. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Lover Boy from Woods Humane Society North County in Atascadero. Lover Boy is the kind of cat that you can’t help but want to spend time with. He has lived some hard times and has “catted around,” according to the shelter, but he is ready to settle down now and live the indoor life. He loves having all the attention, affection, and playtime you can share. He also enjoys having long conversations, and if you come to sit with him he’ll be happy to crawl into your lap and tell you all about his life.
ATASCADERO, CA
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Bark?

Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
ANIMALS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy