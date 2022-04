CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With just one game left in the regular season, there is plenty to be decided for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, a win in the regular-season finale Sunday will guarantee the Cavaliers at least the eighth seed for the play-in tournament. A loss to the Bucks and the Cavs could plummet all the way to the tenth seed.

