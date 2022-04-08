ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK defends Ukraine refugee policy amid anger at slow pace

By JILL LAWLESS
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013Q4k_0f3OsQOo00
Russia Ukraine War Britain FILE - Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The British government apologized for delays but defended its Ukraine refugee policy on Friday, April 8, 2022 after figures showed only 12,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war have arrived in the U.K. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) (Jon Super)

LONDON — (AP) — The British government on Friday defended its Ukraine refugee policy but acknowledged there had been frustrating delays after disclosing that only 12,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war have arrived in the U.K.

Government figures showed that of the total number of arrivals, only 1,200 came as part of the Homes for Ukraine program set up to match refuges with volunteer hosts. The other 10,800 came to join family members in Britain.

In comparison, neighboring Ireland, which has one tenth the U.K. population, has already taken in more than 20,000 refugees from the war in Ukraine.

About 200,000 people and groups in the U.K. have offered to accommodate Ukrainians as part of Homes for Ukraine. Some say they have never heard back, while others report slow progress navigating red tape and the checks the government is conducting on volunteer hosts.

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon accused the government of “choosing control over compassion” and said Britons who are prepared to open up their homes have been left feeling “angry and frustrated that their gesture of support has been lost into a web of bureaucracy and chaos.”

Opposition parties and refugee groups also have criticized the Conservative government for insisting on visas for Ukrainians, which many countries in Europe and waived.

The government says visa checks are needed to ensure people are who they say there are. It said that as of Thursday, about 79,800 applications had been submitted and 40,900 visas had been granted.

“The whole process is taking far too long. Complicated visa schemes have delayed or deterred many people from seeking safety in the U.K,” said Alex Fraser, director of refugee support at the British Red Cross.

Richard Harrington, appointed the U.K.’s new refugee minister a month ago, this week conceded that the program had got off to a ”slow and bureaucratic” start.

Home Secretary Priti Patel acknowledged feeling “frustration” and said she was working to streamline the process. But she defended the visa rules.

“We want to give people the status and security of coming to our country along with the warm welcome,” Patel told the BBC. “We have to ensure that they are protected and safeguarded in the United Kingdom as well.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Government Of Ukraine#Visas#Ap#British#Ukrainians#The Homes For Ukraine#Refugee Council#Britons#Conservative
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Journalist reportedly kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine

London — A local journalist working for a French radio station in Ukraine was kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers earlier this month, according to the non-profit group Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Nikita, 32, whose name has been changed for his security, was held for nine days and subjected to electric shocks, beatings with an iron bar and mock execution, he told the group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Russia move on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, but diplomats say the measure is set to fail because it does not push for an end to the fighting or withdrawal of Russian troops.
WORLD
The Independent

Couple helping refugees at Poland border ‘had no idea it would be this horrific’

A couple from Hampshire who travelled to the Ukraine-Poland border to offer assistance to war refugees said “we have found it to be absolutely traumatic but absolutely rewarding in equal measure”.Laura Rice, 62, and her husband Ken, 65, from Andover, decided to fill their motorhome up with donations before going to help people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.Since then they have been working as volunteers at a refugee centre in the south eastern city of Przemysl, Poland, on the site of a former Tesco, where Mrs Rice said the temperatures have dropped as low as -7C.“The...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Ukraine: Hundreds offer refugees homes on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man community's desire to give a safe haven to Ukrainian refugees is "so strong", the deputy chief minister has said. Jane Poole-Wilson told Tynwald that more than 250 people had offered their homes and other support to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Her message came after...
WORLD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy