SAN ANGELO, TX — The animals at performance six of the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo didn’t just act crazy. Instead, they flipped out. The second Friday at the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo was filled with chaos. Cowboys from across the country found out just what stock contractor Pete Carr’s bulls were all about. Despite the misfortune of many others, Idaho Cowboy Riley Barg showed the bull named Curly Bill who’s boss, riding him for 87 points. That put Barg in 3rd place in the overall standings so far.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO