ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead artists at Billboard Music Awards

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvOuK_0f3OrwPj00
Music-Billboard Music Awards The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021, left, and Doja Cat performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2021. The Weeknd returns as the top finalist, up for 17 awards, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for the second year in a row, while Doja Cat has nods in 14 categories fresh off her first Grammy Award win. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

The Weeknd is the top finalist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for a second year in a row, up for 17 awards, followed by Doja Cat, who is up for 14 awards.

Finalists were announced Friday across 62 categories for the awards that measure chart success, streaming, airplay and social engagement. The show will air on NBC and Peacock on May 15 from Las Vegas.

The Weeknd picked up nods in top artist, top 100 artist and top streaming songs artist and his duet with Ariana Grande on “Save Your Tears (Remix)” is up for six awards. Also nominated for top artist are Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Drake, who is the show's most decorated winner of all time with 29 total awards.

Doja Cat, who recently won her first Grammy Award for her collaboration “Kiss Me More” with SZA, is up for top 100 song, top collaboration and top viral song.

First-time finalist Rodrigo continues her streak of a being an awards show favorite as a finalist in 13 categories, including top new artist, top female artist and top radio songs artist.

Justin Bieber also is up for 13 awards, including top male artist, top Hot 100 artist and top streaming song for his song “STAY” with The Kid LAROI.

Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, is a finalist for 13 awards and a strong favorite in the Christian/gospel categories. He has four out of the five songs in both top gospel song and top Christian song categories, and his album “Donda” is also up for top rap album, top gospel album and top Christian album.

Swift has a chance to surpass Drake for most wins in the show's history. The pop star is second behind him with 25 previous wins and is up for seven awards this year. But Drake is also up for 11 awards, including top Billboard 200 Album, top rap artist and top streaming songs artist.

This year, five new categories were added, four of which are based on Billboard's global charts, and one measuring viral songs. The 2022 awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music After Fighting With Fans Over Cancelled Concert

Doja Cat says she ‘can’t wait to disappear’ from the public eye as she declared she doesn’t ‘need to be believed in anymore.’. Doja Cat is apparently done with music. The 26-year-old made the dramatic and shocking announcement via social media after an altercation with fans in Paraguay, where a festival performance was cancelled. “i f–—– quit i can’t wait to f–—– disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she said to a fan via social media on Friday, March 25.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music: “I’m Out”

Doja Cat claimed that she is quitting music following a recent clash with fans. “It’s gone and I don’t give a fuck anymore I fucking quit I can’t wait to fucking disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” tweeted the R&B artist on March 24. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a fucking nightmare. Unfollow me.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Drake
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye West Misses 2022 Grammys, Still Takes Home Two Awards for ‘Donda’

Kanye “Ye” West was absent from the 2022 Grammys held Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but still walked away with two awards. Early in the night, West won in the best melodic rap performance category alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby for “Hurricane.” The category honors a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and rap. Later, West’s song “Jail” took best rap song, with Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, West and Mark Williams, and Jay-Z sharing the award.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys:...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Nas Demands Flowers With Stellar Performance At 2022 Grammys: Watch

Click here to read the full article. It might be hard to tell but April 19th will mark 28 years since the release of Nas’  classic debut album Illmatic. After finally winning his first and only Grammy last year for Best Rap Album for his 2020 masterpiece, King’s Disease, less than one year later, the veteran Queensbridge rapper returned to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) in honor of his 16th nomination.More from VIBE.comGrammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, And More Take Home Major WinsLil Nas X And Jack Harlow Sparkle On The 2022 Grammy...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Billboard#Female Artist#Airplay#Nbc#Peacock#Sza#The Kid Laroi#Donda
CNET

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish to Perform at Grammy Awards

Seven performers at this year's Grammys have been revealed. The lineup includes award nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on April 3. The show airs on CBS at 8...
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Hugged P. Diddy Before Her Mom and Brother After Winning Oscar

Billie Eilish broke a long list of records at the Oscars 2022 this past Sunday when she won the Academy Award for Best Original Song with her brother and collaborator Finneas. The duo became the first siblings to win in the category since 1964, and Billie became the first Oscar winner born in the 2000s as well as the youngest artist to ever win three awards for the same song — the James Bond anthem “No Time to Die” previously won a Grammy and a Golden Globe.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Future Shoots Music Video With Kanye West Ahead Of New Album: 'Ye Spazzed On Dis Shit'

Future is about to make his official return to the music scene with his next album, and fans are getting ready for a whole new era from the Atlanta rap star. Future Hendrix has dropped several teasers for the project over the last few months, including teasing its imminent release on Twitter earlier this week. The latest hint suggests there’ll be at least one A-list collaboration on the upcoming record.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Ranking Nicki Minaj’s Most Recent Collaborations

Ever since Nicki Minaj dropped her last album Queen in 2018, she’s been on a beasty run of collaborations. Plenty of fire music has arrived as a result, whether the songs thrived on the charts or in the streets. And the hip-hop legend has shown no signs of slowing down.
MUSIC
SFGate

George Michael Estate Calls Out Tory Lanez for Allegedly Ripping Off ‘Careless Whisper’

The George Michael estate accused Tory Lanez of lifting “Careless Whisper” without permission on his 2021 song, “Enchanted Waterfall,” Variety reports. “Enchanted Waterfall” appears on Lanez’s Eighties-inspired album, Alone at Prom. In a statement, the George Michael estate and Andrew Ridgeley (Michael’s Wham! bandmate, with whom he co-wrote “Careless Whisper”) said they denied a request for permission to use the 1984 smash in June 2021, but Lanez went ahead with “Enchanted Waterfall” anyway.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Reveals "Trendsetter" Features: Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Chief Keef & More

We're a little over a week removed from the release of Coi Leray's debut album, Trendsetter. The handful of releases in the past few months have shown how seriously she takes her craft, even if others aren't entirely on board yet. However, she's ambitiously stated that she's going to have the biggest album of any female artists with Trendsetter.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy