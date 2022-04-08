ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed & breakfast fire in downtown Lafayette started from cigarette butt in planter

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette firefighters say an improperly discarded cigarette caused a two-alarm fire at the Choo Choo Lofts on Lee Avenue.

It happened Thursday around 5 p.m. according to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan.

He said the fire was located outside the entrance to an upstairs units that was occupied by a family from out of town.

Arson suspected in fire at former Romero’s grocery

According to Trahan, the fire was caused by a cigarette that had been left in a planter outside the front door.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was ruled an accident, Trahan said.

