BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show is in full swing at The Brazos County Expo, and students across Brazos County have worked for this week’s show. From Ag Mechanics to market broilers and turkeys to heifers and much more, students are able to show off their work and skills in a multitude of areas at this show.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO