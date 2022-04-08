ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Umatilla County commissioner candidates address voters in Hermiston forum

By ERICK PETERSON East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERMISTON — John Shafer told a group of people Thursday, April 8, his hope for his future as a Umatilla County commissioner. “I want to continue being your humble servant,” the incumbent said. He added there was work left to do, and he wanted people to reelect...

Related
WJHL

Sullivan County mayoral candidates talk top issues in Friday forum

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters in Sullivan County had the chance to hear from candidates vying to be their next mayor at a forum hosted Friday by the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport. The four candidates for mayor in Sullivan County are incumbent mayor Richard Venable, county commissioner Angie Stanley, Val Edwards George, and Bobby Weaver. […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County hosts candidate forum

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Election Day is coming up quickly in Northeast Tennessee, and to get voters ready, Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is holding a candidate forum to connect candidates and voters. On Tuesday, March 15 the Chamber is hosting the candidate forum at the historic Bonnie Kate Theatre. Retired Washington County Sessions Court […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
East Oregonian

Umatilla County voters get choices in only a few races this May

UMATILLA COUNTY — Outside of the races for Hermiston City Council and the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, there won’t be much choice on Umatilla County residents’ May 17 ballots. Umatilla County Elections Division recently released a list of all candidates who filed for races that will...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado GOP candidate gubernatorial forum Monday in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Republican Women, in partnership with the College Republican at UCCS and Sunrise Republican Women, is hosting a Republican Candidate Gubernatorial Forum Monday at 6 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.  The forum will include Republican candidates running for Governor of Colorado. Confirmed candidates include Heidi Ganahl, Jeff The post Colorado GOP candidate gubernatorial forum Monday in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
East Oregonian

Merkley to hold remote town hall for Umatilla County

PENDLETON — U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will touch on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer questions later this month at an online town hall for his constituents in Umatilla County. The meeting will be Tuesday, March 22, via Zoom and conference call, according to a press release...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
East Oregonian

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office seeks fleet upgrades

PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners considers a big request Wednesday, March 16, to upgrade the fleet of vehicle for the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is seeking approval to replace eight Dodge Durango police vehicles. • Five fully equipped Dodge Durango police package patrol...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
East Oregonian

Another wolf killed in NE Oregon; officials seek public's help

RICHLAND, Ore. — For the third time this year, authorities are investigating a possible case of wolf poaching in rural northeast Oregon. On March 25, state police were notified that a collared wolf — OR117 from the Cornucopia pack — was likely dead near Richland, Ore., about 40 miles east of Baker City.
RICHLAND, OR
East Oregonian

Rep. Levy visits Wallowa History Center

WALLOWA — A $500,000 grant recently received from the state will help renovate and restore the former U.S. Forest Service Compound into the Wallowa History Center, according to a press release. The former the Bear Sleds Unit Office, located in the city, is owned by the city. The grant...
WALLOWA, OR
East Oregonian

Greater Idaho movement organizers get OK to gather signatures

WALLOWA COUNTY — Proponents of the Greater Idaho movement are again making a push to add Wallowa County to the fold. Organizers announced Thursday, April 7, that Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop approved circulation of a petition to get the Greater Idaho ballot initiative in front of voters during the November general election.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
East Oregonian

Hermiston City Council to reinstate cash contribution to SHIP project

HERMISTON — During the previous meeting of the Hermiston City Council, a handful of residents let the city know they were unhappy about a plan for them to pay more for improvement to the South Hermiston Industrial Park. In the council’s upcoming meeting Monday, April 11, the city will present a new plan to give the locals what they want.
HERMISTON, OR

