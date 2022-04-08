ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Are the Rooneys and the Clooneys new BFFs?

By heat staff
heatworld
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us have dreamed of living the WAG lifestyle, full of endless holidays and shopping trips. But we didn’t know the dream included actual superstars George and Amal Clooney. Last week, A-list actor George revealed he was considering plans to buy up struggling football club Derby County...

heatworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

George Clooney Through the Years: The Photos

Not even a mullet could dampen George Clooney's appeal. The actor got his start on the small screen, playing handyman George Burnett on The Facts of Life and, more famously, as Dr. Doug Ross on ER, but quickly rose to Tinseltown royalty. Now, he bounces between acting and directing critical darlings (The Descendants, Syriana) and commercial blockbusters (the Oceans franchise) as easily as he does between the good life in Lake Como, where he spends much of his time with wife Amal, and Darfur, Sudan, where he has worked tirelessly to stop human rights atrocities. He's loved by seemingly all, including—or especially—Esquire US, which he has graced the cover of nearly 10 times. Here are 40 photos that chronicle his rise.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TechRadar

Exclusive: the truth about those Moon Knight George Clooney rumors

Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis has revealed that George Clooney wasn't involved in the Marvel TV show's production. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Curtis suggested that the popular actor-turned-director had not been drafted in to helm one of Moon Knight's episodes. Curtis was responding to intense speculation, which appeared online...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Wayne Rooney
heatworld

Big Brother's Glyn Wise: 'Why I became a vicar'

What does the name Glyn Wise mean to you? To a generation of Big Brother viewers, he’s the legendary then-18 year old, who slo-mo’d into the house in his Baywatch skimpies in 2006, then cooked an egg for the very first time. To students in China and Ghana,...
RELIGION
heatworld

Jojo Siwa shows off major hair transformation

Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa shocked and delighted fans when she shared her hair transformation on social media yesterday. The dancer, singer and YouTuber is known for her signature long blonde hair so this new haircut marks a significant change and WE ARE HERE FOR IT. Jojo posted a picture...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell pictured amid ongoing health issues - fans react

This year has been difficult for Simon Cowell – not only did he test positive for Covid, but he also broke his wrist by falling off his e-bike in February. On Sunday, Simon's America's Got Talent co-star Sofia Vergara shared the extent of the music mogul's injuries with two photos of the 62-year-old. In the snaps, Simon appears alongside Sofia, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. He's wearing his trademark black jeans, top and sunglasses, accessorised with a black wrist cast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bffs#Kit
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Y&R and B&B Preempted Two Days This Week

Heads up for any West Coast fans of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL because the soaps will be preempted on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13, for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Yes, we know everyone was annoyed when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy