Are the Rooneys and the Clooneys new BFFs?

Not even a mullet could dampen George Clooney's appeal. The actor got his start on the small screen, playing handyman George Burnett on The Facts of Life and, more famously, as Dr. Doug Ross on ER, but quickly rose to Tinseltown royalty. Now, he bounces between acting and directing critical darlings (The Descendants, Syriana) and commercial blockbusters (the Oceans franchise) as easily as he does between the good life in Lake Como, where he spends much of his time with wife Amal, and Darfur, Sudan, where he has worked tirelessly to stop human rights atrocities. He's loved by seemingly all, including—or especially—Esquire US, which he has graced the cover of nearly 10 times. Here are 40 photos that chronicle his rise.

