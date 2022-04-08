ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Axne urging Senate to send ‘Smiles Act’ to president

By O. Kay Henderson
Radio Iowa
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says it’s now up to the Senate to pass a bill Axne co-sponsored that would force insurance companies to cover dental procedures and oral surgeries needed to treat rare birth defects. The bill cleared the U.S. House this week with bipartisan support. “The Ensuring...

www.radioiowa.com

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

Representative Axne helps Introduce the Rural Prosperity Act

(Washington D.C.) U.S. House Representative Cindy Axne from Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, appearing on her bi-monthly interview with KSOM/KS95 news, talked about the Rural Prosperity act, which she helped introduce with a bipartisan, bi-cameral group. Congresswoman Axne says the problem is there are more than 400 federal programs dedicated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Cindy Axne
Person
Joni Ernst
GreenMatters

The Senate Just Passed a Bill to Make Daylight Savings Permanent — What Does That Mean?

For over a century, we've been turning our clocks forward in the spring, and back in autumn for daylight savings. But on Tuesday, March 16, the U.S. Senate took measures to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight savings permanent as of 2023. Supposedly, this would benefit the economy, environment, and societal morale — but what does permanent daylight savings really mean?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham defends vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson and not clapping for her confirmation

Senator Lindsey Graham released a video defending his vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the day that she will celebrate the historic appointment at the White House.Mr Graham asked some of the most aggressive questions during Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearings, despite having previously voted to confirm her to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The South Carolina Republican had previously lobbied for President Joe Biden to nominate J Michelle Childs of his home state to the court before the president ultimately picked Ms Jackson.But Mr Graham used much of his questioning of Ms Jackson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Birth Defects#Genetic Disorders#House
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
WUSA

No, Maryland bill would not allow newborns to be killed

MARYLAND, USA — In September 2021, the state of Texas enacted a law that allows any private citizen to sue any healthcare providers they believe to be involved in an abortion performed about six weeks after conception. Despite many challenges in many courts, the law is still in place. Now, some states are taking to the legislature to make sure the same doesn’t happen at home.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill ending requirement for parental support heads to governor

It took a conference committee to get to a resolution, but legislation to end a century-old requirement that adult children be financially responsible for their parents has landed on the desk of Gov. Youngkin. The sentiment embodied in current state law may have been the right one when it was...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS

