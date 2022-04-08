ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden to make appearance at Kids’ Choice Awards

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Jill Biden will honor children in military families during an appearance at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

The first lady is poised to “speak to the resilience of today’s youngest generation, especially children of military members and veterans,” during remarks at Saturday’s kid-centric awards show, Nickelodeon announced Friday.

Biden, a community college professor who first launched her Joining Forces initiative with Michelle Obama in 2011, will also “encourage America’s youth to keep growing, learning, and giving back to their communities,” the network said.

ITK hears that while slime — the green gunk that’s a key part of the signature stunts at Nickelodeon’s annual event — will be involved in Biden’s appearance, the 70-year-old first lady is not in danger of being slimed herself.

Nearly 50 of the audience members in attendance at the show — hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski — will be military children.

Updated at 11:13 a.m.

