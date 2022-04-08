Visitor centers reopen at Saguaro National Park

Saguaro National Park reopened two visitor centers following pandemic-related closures.

According to the park, the Red Hills and Rincon Mountain Visitor Centers will now be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“There are still some things that may look a little different, but we are happy to be able to reopen spaces to the public that have been closed since 2020,” said Andy Fisher, Chief of Interpretation, in a statement. “We will continue to have information services and rangers in our outside spaces so that visitors have a choice that best suits their needs.”

There are no longer mask requirements or occupancy limits indoors at the parks.

