Saint Mary Parish, LA

$3M construction project begins Monday on portion of LA 182

By KATC News
 2 days ago
A $3 million construction project will begin Monday, April 11, on a portion of La. 182 in St. Mary Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the project will begin 0.45 miles south of the intersection at La. 3069 to the intersection of La. 317.

Work will consist of milling, pavement patching, pavement widening, asphalt concrete overlay, clearing and grubbing, drainage structures and related work, according to DOTD.

Work is expected to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with weather permitting.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot width restriction for the duration of the project.

DOTD says drivers should expect some delays due to intermittent lane closures in the area.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the closed portion of the roadway.

The project is estimated to be completed in October 2022.

