ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Protecting our ecosystem: Why we should care and the biggest threats to our local environment

By Anthony Sabella
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4KhC_0f3OpLGc00

It's around us...and connects us — the "Roads" in Hampton Roads. What we do in one place is sure to affect somewhere else downstream or downwind.

And, just as we've learned since we were kids, it's up to us to keep our ecosystem clean. April 22 being Earth Day is a great reminder.

"In April, I think, all across the country, we're thinking about our environment, but in Hampton Roads, we can think about our waterways all year round," said Christy Everett, Hampton Roads Director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation , an organization that restores, educates about and advocates for the bay and the waterways that feed it.

The Foundation's Clean the Bay Day, scheduled for June 4, is part of that effort, but work continues year-round too. Right now, an oyster restoration project is helping replenish nature's natural water filters.

But Everett says the biggest threat to our local environment right now might come from what we do to keep our yards healthy.

"A lot of the problems that happen in our waterways is just too much nutrient pollution," she told News 3. "A lot of times this time of year, people will be fertilizing their lawns. We would really suggest people minimize that fertilizer."

She also suggests planting native plants, as they absorb excess nutrients.

It's all about being sustainable, which is how Christina Trapani tries to live her life. Her business, Eco Maniac Company , helps other people live a more sustainable lifestyle.

Sabella, Anthony
Christina Trapani owns Eco Maniac Company selling sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics and products.

"We specialize in alternatives to single-use plastics, also plastic-free alternatives," said Trapani, standing beside her truck at a farmers' market in the Virginia Beach ViBe District.

Then there's Trapani's organization Keep It Beachy Clean , which does...just as the name suggests. Sometimes, she visits remote beaches to pick up trash.

"Balloons and bottle caps are right at the top of the list of what we're finding out there," she tells News 3.

Trapani says balloons, in particular, along with plastic bags can be a real problem for the animals that call our area home. She points to the leatherback turtle, for example, which eats jellyfish and can't always tell the difference between a bag and the real thing. Ingestion can lead to injury or death.

Last year, Trapani helped get a law signed in Virginia that could see those who release balloons fined. But, she's quick to point out that you don't need to visit Richmond or Raleigh to make a difference.

"If you can avoid a single-use plastic item, like a plastic shopping bag, like a sandwich bag, like plastic utensils, plastic straws. There's lots of alternatives out there that are reusable and will last you a lifetime," she says.

And opportunities to learn more about sustainable products are frequent in April. Trapani says April 10 at noon, she and others will participate in an Earth Day Pop-Up Market outside Coastal Edge at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach. REI will collect shoes and other items for recycling.

There's also an Earth Day celebration event at Mount Trashmore scheduled for June 23 at 11 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of Imminent “Anthropulse” As COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ease

A leading ecologist from the University of St Andrews calls for coordinated action to investigate the environmental impacts of humanity’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic. In early 2020, Covid-19 lockdowns caused an ‘anthropause’ – a drastic global reduction in human mobility. Two years later, as restrictions are gradually being...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Virginia Beach, VA
Society
City
Virginia Beach, VA
World Economic Forum

4 innovative ways to reuse plastic waste

175 nations have agreed to draw up the world's first plastic pollution treaty. Organizations around the world are already working on innovative ways to tackle plastic pollution. This includes repurposing waste plastic as bricks, fuel or even sportswear. Plans this month to create a legally binding global treaty to reduce...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Bags#Single Use Plastic#News 3#Eco Maniac Company
Record-Journal

OPINION: The threat of alien plant species on our forest ecosystem

Are you planning a spring landscaping project? Before you head to your local nursery or garden center to drool over the alluring photographs of trees, shrubs and perennials, please reflect on the wildlife of our state. The human species has done terrible things to the forest ecology in Connecticut and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KXLY

Why do we change our clocks twice a year?

The day (or days) after we switch back to Daylight Saving Time has many people feeling groggy and tired. Setting our clocks forward an hour in the spring (also known as “spring forward”) cuts our sleep by an hour. But, how did we start setting our clocks to...
FLORIDA STATE
pewtrusts.org

Our Ocean Is Choking on Plastic—But It’s a Problem We Can Solve

A new analytical tool can show the main sources of plastic pollution and help governments determine how to best reduce the amount that is reaching the ocean. Our ocean—all 140 million square miles of it—has a plastic pollution problem. This is the case in places where one might expect it—from the waters lapping at megacities to the world’s most polluted river deltas—but also in areas that might surprise people, such as the deepest trenches in the sea and the world’s most remote coastlines.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Virginia Mercury

Tiny micro-plastics huge environmental problem for rivers, ocean, researchers say

If the plastic food container that contained your lunch today winds up in a river, a local creek, or the Atlantic Ocean, 60 years from now people could find it, reasonably intact. The rest of the container will have degraded into micro-plastics — teeny particles that are visible only under a microscope. Fish or shrimp […] The post Tiny micro-plastics huge environmental problem for rivers, ocean, researchers say appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RALEIGH, NC
Phys.org

Sustainable strategies to treat urban runoff

We know the lakes and rivers in and around urban environments are contaminated by plastic debris, detergents, pesticides, heavy metals and other contaminants, but new research is showing that urban runoff toxicity is ill-defined and potentially underestimated globally. Researchers including Nathalie Tufenkji, Professor of Chemical Engineering at McGill University and Canada Research Chair in Biocolloids and Surfaces, are calling for cities to better manage and treat urban runoff to protect sources of drinking water and reduce the impacts on aquatic ecosystems.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy