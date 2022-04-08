All clear issued after Smithfield Middle, High schools evacuated due to bomb threat

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - An all clear has been issued after Smithfield Middle and High schools were evacuated Friday morning due to a bomb threat against the middle school.

Units from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office responded to the campus at 9:30 a.m.

Middle and high schoolers have both been given the all-clear to return to classes, and both schools will continue with normal operations for the remainder of the school day.

The following notice was sent out to Smithfield High School families:

This morning around 9:30 AM a bomb threat was called into Smithfield High School. Both Smithfield High and Smithfield Middle were evacuated. Law enforcement is on site and conducting a thorough search.

The search of the middle school has been completed and all students have returned to that facility. The search is still ongoing at the high school. Any parent wishing to pick up their student, whether from the middle or high school, should do so at the middle school.

UPDATE: Law enforcement has given us the "All Clear" to return to SHS. At this time, both schools will continue with normal operations for the remainder of the school day. We appreciate the diligence of law enforcement officers to ensure the buildings are safe for our students. We also wish to thank all students, staff, and families for their patience and cooperation during this event. Any students who were released to parents during the evacuation must pick up their belongings from their school no later than 4:00pm.today.