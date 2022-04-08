ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

All clear issued after Smithfield Middle, High schools evacuated due to bomb threat

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAp4O_0f3OpHji00

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - An all clear has been issued after Smithfield Middle and High schools were evacuated Friday morning due to a bomb threat against the middle school.

Units from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office responded to the campus at 9:30 a.m.

Middle and high schoolers have both been given the all-clear to return to classes, and both schools will continue with normal operations for the remainder of the school day.

The following notice was sent out to Smithfield High School families:

This morning around 9:30 AM a bomb threat was called into Smithfield High School. Both Smithfield High and Smithfield Middle were evacuated. Law enforcement is on site and conducting a thorough search.

The search of the middle school has been completed and all students have returned to that facility. The search is still ongoing at the high school. Any parent wishing to pick up their student, whether from the middle or high school, should do so at the middle school.

UPDATE: Law enforcement has given us the "All Clear" to return to SHS. At this time, both schools will continue with normal operations for the remainder of the school day. We appreciate the diligence of law enforcement officers to ensure the buildings are safe for our students. We also wish to thank all students, staff, and families for their patience and cooperation during this event. Any students who were released to parents during the evacuation must pick up their belongings from their school no later than 4:00pm.today.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Islands High School evacuated over phone threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Islands High School students were evacuated from the campus Wednesday following a threatening phone call, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. Students were taken to a nearby facility as a precaution while campus police and Chatham County fire and police personnel responded to the scene. Officials advised there is […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isle Of Wight County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
Smithfield, VA
Education
City
Smithfield, VA
Isle Of Wight County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Isle Of Wight County, VA
Smithfield, VA
Government
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Bomb threat causes evacuation of school, cancels classes at Columbia Central

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Classes at Columbia Central Jr./Sr. High School were dismissed for the day after a student made a bomb threat early Monday morning. A student made statements March 21, that there was a bomb in the school, which lead to all students and staff being evacuated from the building, Columbia School District Superintendent Pamela Campbell said.
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, MI
WJBF

Westside High School evacuated following threat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Westside High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon following a threat. Richmond County School System released the following statement, Westside High School Families, Please be aware that a threat was made against Westside High School this afternoon.  The threat is being investigated by Richmond County School System Safety & Security Officers and […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
KATC News

Southside High evacuated due to threat

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Southside High School was evacuated on Thursday morning due to a threat. As of 11:00 am, the all-clear was given. Youngsville Police says that everything is safe and all children have returned to their normal activities.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#All Clear#Highschool#Smithfield Middle#Isle Of Wight Co#Smithfield High School#The Middle School#Shs
WKRC

Princeton High School evacuated due to threat, suspicious bag

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Princeton High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday. Someone called in a bomb threat to the school at 11 a.m., according to Sharonville Police. A suspicious bag was also left in the building by someone who then left. An email to parents said...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WCJB

Gilchrist County Schools will be closed due to numerous bomb threats

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday, March 18th, all Gilchrist County schools and extra-curricular activities are canceled. Away games will continue as normal. The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats. They plan to press charges against anyone responsible and demand restitution. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

MacDonald Middle School students sent home due to threat

The former Republican State Representative is currently facing a criminal investigation for his actions while he was in office. The former Republican State Representative is currently facing a criminal investigation for his actions while he was in office. First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 3/24/22. Updated: 11 hours ago. Thursday morning...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy