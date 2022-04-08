Man hit with glass bottle in Brooklyn group robbery, caught on video, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was hit with a glass bottle during a group robbery in Brooklyn Monday morning, according to police.

Around 4:15 a.m., the 28-year-old victim was walking along 67th Street near 15th Avenue when two men punched and kicked him multiple times before hitting him with a glass bottle, video of the assault showed. The pair took the man’s cellphone and around $100, officials said.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving the victim on the ground, as seen on the video by police. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities reported him to be in stable condition.

Police are currently looking for the suspects and are seeking help from the public in identifying them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.