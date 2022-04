The Milwaukee Bucks will officially take on the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the upcoming 2022 NBA Playoffs. The third-seeded Bucks will begin their title defense when they host their sixth-seeded rivals at Fiserv Forum for the first pair of games once the playoffs begin in the coming days. It will be the first time these two Central Division rivals have met in the postseason since the two clashed in the first round of the 2015 NBA Playoffs when their seeding position was ironically flipped around the other way. There were some fireworks in that series, and given everything that has happened with these two teams this year, there are bound to be more this year once the postseason begins.

