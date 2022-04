BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics had no desire to avoid the No. 2 seed on Sunday night. Boston pummeled the Grizzlies, 139-110, on the final day of the regular season to secure the two-seed in the Eastern Conference. That will set up a first-round matchup with whichever team claims the East’s seven-seed, which will come down to a play-in game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets will host the Cavaliers Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to face Boston. While the Milwaukee Bucks seemingly played to avoid the two-seed on Sunday, sitting the majority of the team’s starters, the...

