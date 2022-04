Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash. Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO