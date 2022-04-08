ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Microbiology Research Assistant Wanted

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenyon College seeks a microbiology research associate for an award-winning undergraduate research program. The ideal candidate is someone who desires research experience and enjoys working with students. The start date for this position will be April 11 or end of semester....

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

'Just as important as English or maths': how mentoring is bringing music alive for primary school students

The National Music Teacher Mentoring Program was established by Richard Gill in 2015 and implemented through the Australian Youth Orchestra. The mentoring program uses a simple formula: experienced music specialist teachers (the mentors) are paired with generalist early childhood teachers in primary schools which don’t have music programs to develop music programs collaboratively. First, the mentors assess the teachers’ music experience and skills, student needs and local resources. Second, specialist and generalist teachers work together to plan music activities that will work for that school, class and teacher. The training involves mentors demonstrating music teaching in their own classroom, then demonstrating in...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy