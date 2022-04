During the Revolutionary War, so-called Overmountain Men gathered at Sycamore Shoals, now Elizabethton, including 240 men from what is now Washington County and another 240 from Sullivan County. Their purpose was to march to South Carolina and confront a force of 1,000 British loyalists under the command of British Major Patrick Ferguson.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 25 DAYS AGO