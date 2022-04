MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new initiative will help small businesses in Memphis with the rising costs of health care coverage. Wednesday, the Greater Memphis Chamber and United Healthcare announced the launch of a new health care coverage aimed at small businesses with 5 to 99 employees. The chamber said the UnitedHealthcare Level Funded Health Benefits Plans is available exclusively to its members, and could save businesses up to 30% off the cost of traditional plans, along with a 2% discount off premiums for Chamber members.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO