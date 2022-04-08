ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Downtown homicide suspect back in jail after day in hospital

By Jaymes Langrehr
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says one of two suspects in Madison’s first homicide of the year is back in the Dane County Jail, a day after being sent to the hospital.

Online records showed 25-year-old Amond Galtney was back in the jail Friday morning, with Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer confirming to News 3 Now that he had been returned.

Schaffer was unable to share any information about Galtney’s medical condition, including why he was hospitalized Thursday or when he was admitted.

Galtney was one of two people arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside the Dane Co. Jail in downtown Madison that left 32-year-old Dwayne Lee Collins, Jr. dead as he left the building with his mother.

Authorities believe Galtney was behind the wheel of the car that drove up to the scene and sped off afterward, before being caught on foot by police near the Alliant Energy Center.

Galtney is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and fleeing officers. The man police believe shot the gun at Collins, Jr., Demone Cummins, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Madison, WI
