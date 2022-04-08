ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says he wanted to join Jan. 6 march but Secret Service wouldn't allow it

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump said in an interview Wednesday that he wanted to join the march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but the Secret Service would not allow it due to security issues. In a 45-minute interview at Mar-a-Lago with Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey, Trump discussed...

Ryan Vanlengen
2d ago

Secret service wouldn’t let him join a peaceful protest? Always blaming others for your bad decisions.

