Boston, MA

INOCON 2022 Music and Tech Conference – Day 3

berklee.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Berklee for the third edition of the INOCON Music and Tech Conference, featuring rising innovators in the music industry. INOCON 2022 is a three-day,...

valencia.berklee.edu

NBC Bay Area

Tech Events, Conferences Return to the Bay Area

A huge line of gamers outside San Francisco's Moscone Center on Monday marked a sign of how excited people are to get back to in-person tech events. The event at the Moscone Center is the Game Developers Conference, which was held virtually the past two years. "Although we spend a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Creative Bloq

Vertex Week: how to create NFT art with Chris Petrocchi

Chris Petrocchi has been working as a concept artist for the last 10 years, and is currently freelancing in the game and illustration industry. With a wealth of experience as an art director, 2D animator and storyboard artist, his heavyweight list of clients include Warner Bros, EA Redwood Shores and Colossal Pictures.
VISUAL ART
Centre Daily

Penn State alumni create company that’s building buzz in barbershop culture

This article was provided by HappyValley Industry, an Affinity Connection-run website that highlights local tech companies. Read more and sign up for the newsletter at happyvalleyindustry.com. When he was growing up, Tyler Tracy’s mom always cut his hair. But when he was 17, he stepped into a barbershop for the...
PENN, PA
CBS Austin

SXSW Special with Trevor Scott: Red carpets, tech activations, music, and more!

It has been a long 3 years since visitors from around the world have flocked to Austin for 10 days of film, music, tech, and education. But SXSW is back and better than ever! Trevor Scott has been all around Austin, interviewing celebrities on red carpets, checking out high-tech activations like Blockchain Creative Labs, enjoying live music at the Tulsa House and Parker Jazz Club, and tons more! Check out this wrap-up of Austin's own homegrown global event.
AUSTIN, TX
hypebeast.com

Unofficial Apple Museum Housing '70s, '80s and '90s Tech to Open in Poland

An unofficial Apple Museum is opening in Poland, offering the most complete collection of some of Apple’s greatest hits alongside rarities that many have never seen before. Opening in mid-April, Apple Muzeum Polska’s collection includes over 1,600 exhibits in a space of more than 3,400 square feet, which will also house interactive screens showing over 100 hours of video footage to better help explain the exhibits on show.
MUSEUMS
itechpost.com

The Fabricant Secures Series A Funding From Greenfield One and Sound Ventures

The Fabricant, a leading digital fashion house, has announced a Series A round of financing led by Greenfield One, with participation of Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary's Sound Ventures, Red DAO and others. The funding is being used to support and expand the company's initiative to build the "wardrobe of the metaverse" through its co-creation and NFT platform, The Fabricant Studio.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with Cala CEO Andrew Wyatt

Click here to read the full article. In this Q&A, Andrew Wyatt shares why supply chains require redundancy and how Cala is enabling mobile collaboration for product creation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal10 Ways Supply Chain Analytics Contribute to a More Sustainable WorldSCAD Students Can Now Minor in Sneaker DesignUp Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Vogue Magazine

PhotoVogue's Local Open Call • Italian Panorama

This year, PhotoVogue has become a global project that engages the entire network of Condé Nast worldwide. Being global will translate into more opportunities for artists to have their work published or commissioned by our brands across all 32 markets and commercial partners, and also more worldwide events, talks, exhibitions, and portfolio reviews to further conversations around and the promotion of creativity and diversity in image making.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

The LEGO Group and Epic Games Announce Partnership To Create a Kid-friendly Space in the Metaverse

The LEGO Group and Epic Games have joined in a long-term partnership to create a safe space within the metaverse that is kid-friendly. The partnership aims to shape the future of the metaverse and combine elements of the creative physical and digital world. Both companies are set to team up to build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids and their families to enjoy together. The new plans are in line with developing a family-friendly digital experience that gives kids the tools to seemingly intertwine their digital building experience with their physical one.
BUSINESS
ARTnews

NFTs Take Center Stage at São Paulo’s SP-Arte Fair, With Varying Degrees of Success

Click here to read the full article. “Every fair is doing NFTs now,” quipped Fernanda Feitosa, the director of São Paulo’s SP-Arte. “It’s good to have, for educational purposes.” At that fair, there were three booths focusing on NFTs, by the gallery Kogan Amaro Digital Art and the initiatives Aura.NFT and Tropix. All three booths featured Latin American artists from a range of backgrounds, from longtime net artists to newcomer crypto artists to artists with traditional art careers. The works on view vary widely. Some, like photographs by Diris Malka and Joao Branco on view at Kogan Amaro, look like commercial stock...
VISUAL ART

