Abarth is currently busy working on an all-electric hot hatch based on the Fiat 500e but the company is not neglecting the development of combustion-powered models. The brand is now returning to Brazil with its first-ever crossover, which will go on sale in the country under the Pulse moniker later this year. It will be sold in dedicated Abarth showrooms within Fiat dealerships, with the company’s initial plan being for about 50 stores around Brazil to be operational soon.

