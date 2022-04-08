AT&T to co-locate on soon to be built cell tower

The Huron County Planning Commission during their meeting on Wednesday, where they approved a site plan allowing AT&T to co-locate on a future Rubicon Township cell tower. (Robert Creenan/Huron Daily Tribune)

AT&T coverage will likely see a boost in reception near Port Hope soon.

The Huron County Planning Commission approved a site plan review allowing AT&T to put equipment on a recently approved, yet-to-be completed telecommunications tower near Port Hope.

At their March meeting, the county planners approved the construction of a new Agri-Valley Communications tower at 3821 Ruppel Road located in Rubicon Township, about a mile south of Port Hope. The tower will be 330 feet tall, be guyed, allow for co-location, and be located on a 5.41-acre parcel leased from Robert and Candace Oeschger.

There will also be a 12-by-20-foot equipment shelter, a 7-foot-high fence surrounding the 100-by-100-foot area, and a 30-foot-wide access and utility easement from Ruppel Road to the fenced area.

Jeff Smith, the county’s building and zoning director, said that the application came from Black & Veatch, a Kansas City-based engineering firm acting as an agent for AT&T Mobility. AT&T is seeking to add its own antennas at the 300-foot mark of the tower and lease an additional 12-by-25-foot area within the tower site for an equipment cabinet and generator. Nine antennas and additional radio equipment will be part of the array on the tower.

Kathy Farina, an AT&T representative who spoke over Zoom, said the company has been working with Thumb Cellular for several months to locate a cell tower to use in the area before it’s parent company, Agri-Valley Communications, got the Rubicon Township tower approved.

“Once the site is constructed, we can obtain a building permit for the site,” Farina said.

While AT&T’s coverage map does show the majority of the Upper Thumb is covered with 4G LTE service, and some areas along Saginaw Bay have 5G service, some areas in Rubicon Township along M-25 and Filion Road are the only parts of Huron County with AT&T coverage.

Aside from special use permit approval from the planners, the tower also has a determination of no hazard from the Federal Aviation Administration and a tall structure permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation Aeronautics.

Construction on the tower is planned to start within this year, as required by the special use permit approved last month.

At the beginning of the meeting, planners Bill Renn, Bernie Creguer, and Jeremy Polega were re-appointed for three-year terms. Renn was again elected as chairman for the third year, George Lauinger was again chosen as vice-chair, and Julie Epperson was chosen to be secretary.