Conley supplied 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to Phoenix. Conley was his usual, steady self, but he struggled from the field and was unable to stop Utah from blowing yet another double-digit fourth-quarter lead. The veteran's numbers have tailed off a bit this season, though that can somewhat be chalked up to the fact that he's down to 28.6 minutes per game -- his fewest since his rookie year back in 2007-08.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO