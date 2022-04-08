ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks Rookie Seth Beer Hits Walk-Off Home Run on ’National Beer Day’

By Madison Williams
The Diamondbacks rookie was showered in beer by his teammates as he reached home plate.

“National Beer Day” falling on this year’s Opening Day was purely a coincidence. But Diamondbacks rookie Seth Beer hitting a walk-off home run on a day celebrating his last name, that was the biggest coincidence of the day.

As the Diamondbacks entered the ninth inning against the Padres on Thursday night, Arizona trailed 2–1. Thanks to Beer’s three-run walk-off home run, the Diamondbacks sealed their first victory of the season.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Beer ran the bases, and they began chanting “Beer!”

Beer’s first major league home run is one to remember, that’s for sure.

“He hits a homer, dollar beers in the stadium?” Diamondbacks right fielder Pavin Smith said after the game. “I mean, that’s a layup, right?”

The Diamondbacks really played into the “Beer” jokes following their rookie’s heroic save of the day. One post was captioned “Hold my Beer,” and another saying “It’s Beer:30.”

His teammates even showered him with beer as he reached home plate.

The Diamondbacks have not announced any beer specials following Thursday night’s win.

